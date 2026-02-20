Chino.io DPOaaS: Outsourced DPO service for GDPR & multi-framework compliance for SMEs. built by Chino.io. headquartered in Italy. Core capabilities include External DPO appointment recognized by EU, UK, and Swiss data protection authorities, Direct liaison with data protection authorities for audits, inquiries, and breach notifications, Ongoing compliance monitoring and proactive risk management..

EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection: Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt. built by Enprivacy. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include PII data discovery, classification and mapping, Behavior-driven role-based access controls, Real-time breach detection..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.