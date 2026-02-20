Chino.io DPOaaS is a commercial data privacy tool by Chino.io. EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection is a commercial data privacy tool by Enprivacy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that lack internal privacy expertise but face real GDPR enforcement risk should hire Chino.io DPOaaS for the regulatory credibility alone; their DPO carries formal recognition by EU, UK, and Swiss authorities, meaning you've outsourced the legal liability of the role itself. The multi-framework coverage (GDPR, HIPAA, NIS2, AI Act) keeps you compliant as your business scales across geographies without rebuilding your privacy function. Skip this if you need a reactive incident response vendor or already have a full-time DPO on staff; Chino.io is built for lean teams that want compliance baked in before problems surface.
EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unstructured data sprawl should start here; EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection turns PII discovery into actual access control policy, which most platforms skip entirely. The tool maps sensitive data first, then builds role-based controls and compliance rules from that inventory, hitting NIST ID.AM and PR.AA in sequence rather than as afterthoughts. Skip this if your organization has already classified and tagged data across systems; you'll be paying for discovery work you don't need.
Outsourced DPO service for GDPR & multi-framework compliance for SMEs.
Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Chino.io DPOaaS vs EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection for your data privacy needs.
Chino.io DPOaaS: Outsourced DPO service for GDPR & multi-framework compliance for SMEs. built by Chino.io. headquartered in Italy. Core capabilities include External DPO appointment recognized by EU, UK, and Swiss data protection authorities, Direct liaison with data protection authorities for audits, inquiries, and breach notifications, Ongoing compliance monitoring and proactive risk management..
EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection: Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt. built by Enprivacy. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include PII data discovery, classification and mapping, Behavior-driven role-based access controls, Real-time breach detection..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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