CHEQ Enforce: Automated consent management platform for privacy compliance and tracking control. built by CHEQ. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated consent collection and categorization, Real-time blocking of unauthorized tracking, Client-side observability for data collection monitoring..

Hush: Automated personal data removal & privacy protection for PE firms. built by Hush. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated personal data discovery and removal, Continuous monitoring of exposed data, Multi-individual account coverage under a single account..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.