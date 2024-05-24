CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Checkmarx One vs Veracode Application Risk Management

Checkmarx One

Checkmarx One

Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities

Application Security Posture Management
 Commercial
Veracode Application Risk Management

Veracode Application Risk Management

AI-powered platform for identifying, fixing, and governing application security risks

Application Security Posture Management
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Checkmarx One
Veracode Application Risk Management
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Application Security Posture Management
Application Security Posture Management
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Hybrid
Cloud
Company Size Fit
Mid-Market, Enterprise
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Checkmarx
Veracode
Headquarters
Paramus, New Jersey, United States
Burlington, Massachusetts, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
AI Powered Security
API Security
Application Security
CI CD
Container Security
DAST
SCA
Supply Chain Security
Vulnerability Detection
DEVSECOPS
Vulnerability Management
Code Security
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Checkmarx One

GV1/6
ID1/3
PR1/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories

Veracode Application Risk Management

GV1/6
ID2/3
PR1/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total4/22 categories
Core Features

User Reviews

Checkmarx One vs Veracode Application Risk Management: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Checkmarx One and Veracode Application Risk Management for your application security posture management needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Checkmarx One: Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities

Veracode Application Risk Management: AI-powered platform for identifying, fixing, and governing application security risks

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Checkmarx One vs Veracode Application Risk Management?

Checkmarx One, Veracode Application Risk Management are all Application Security Posture Management solutions. Checkmarx One Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities. Veracode Application Risk Management AI-powered platform for identifying, fixing, and governing application security risks. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Checkmarx One vs Veracode Application Risk Management?

The choice between Checkmarx One vs Veracode Application Risk Management depends on your specific requirements. Checkmarx One is a commercial solution, while Veracode Application Risk Management is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Checkmarx One vs Veracode Application Risk Management?

Checkmarx One is Commercial, Veracode Application Risk Management is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Checkmarx One a good alternative to Veracode Application Risk Management?

Yes, Checkmarx One can be considered as an alternative to Veracode Application Risk Management for Application Security Posture Management needs. Both tools offer Application Security Posture Management capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Checkmarx One and Veracode Application Risk Management be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Checkmarx One and Veracode Application Risk Management might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Application Security Posture Management tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

