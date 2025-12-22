Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Start Left® Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams need Checkmarx One if your AppSec program is fragmented across separate SAST, DAST, and SCA tools; consolidating to one platform cuts tool sprawl and gets findings into remediation faster through AI-powered triage. The vendor's 993-person scale and hybrid deployment model mean you get both the resources for sustained product updates and flexibility to run on-premises or cloud. Where Checkmarx One falls short is post-breach response and asset recovery; it prioritizes risk assessment and supply chain visibility over incident containment, so pair it with a dedicated SOAR or incident response platform if you need fast remediation orchestration.
Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform
Development teams tired of juggling separate SAST, SCA, and DAST tools will find Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform worth the migration; it consolidates those functions into CI/CD pipelines and actually reduces false positives through automated risk prioritization rather than just adding more noise. The platform's no-code API model and governance automation across ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC mean security gets baked into development workflows without requiring teams to rebuild their entire toolchain. Pass if your organization needs deep CSPM capabilities for cloud infrastructure; Start Left prioritizes application-layer scanning and code-to-deployment security, not cloud posture management at enterprise scale.
Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities
Consolidated SaaS platform replacing legacy AppSec tools with CI/CD-integrated security.
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One vs Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Checkmarx One: Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Software composition analysis (SCA)..
Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform: Consolidated SaaS platform replacing legacy AppSec tools with CI/CD-integrated security. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Consolidation of SCA, SAST, DAST, vulnerability management, and CSPM into a single platform, CI/CD pipeline integration for automated security scans, Security analytics for behavior and activity-based risk detection..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Software composition analysis (SCA). Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform differentiates with Consolidation of SCA, SAST, DAST, vulnerability management, and CSPM into a single platform, CI/CD pipeline integration for automated security scans, Security analytics for behavior and activity-based risk detection.
Checkmarx One is developed by Checkmarx. Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform is developed by Start Left® Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One and Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, SCA, DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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