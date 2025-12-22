Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Checkmarx One is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. Checkmarx One Application Security Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams need Checkmarx One if your AppSec program is fragmented across separate SAST, DAST, and SCA tools; consolidating to one platform cuts tool sprawl and gets findings into remediation faster through AI-powered triage. The vendor's 993-person scale and hybrid deployment model mean you get both the resources for sustained product updates and flexibility to run on-premises or cloud. Where Checkmarx One falls short is post-breach response and asset recovery; it prioritizes risk assessment and supply chain visibility over incident containment, so pair it with a dedicated SOAR or incident response platform if you need fast remediation orchestration.
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform
Development and security teams pushing code velocity without sacrificing vulnerability discovery will get the most from Checkmarx One Application Security Platform, where the AI-assisted remediation guidance actually reduces triage time instead of just flagging more issues. The platform covers the full NIST ID.RA and PR.PS control space with SAST, SCA, DAST, and IaC scanning, plus IDE integration that catches problems before commit. Skip this if your organization needs tight ASPM governance first; Checkmarx One prioritizes detection breadth over centralized risk orchestration across your entire application portfolio.
Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities
Unified AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, IaC, ASPM & AI remediation
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One vs Checkmarx One Application Security Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Checkmarx One: Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Software composition analysis (SCA)..
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform: Unified AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, IaC, ASPM & AI remediation. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in static application security testing (sast), dynamic application security testing (dast), software composition analysis (sca). Checkmarx One differentiates with AI-powered vulnerability prioritization and remediation, Malicious package detection for supply chain security, IDE and CI/CD pipeline integration. Checkmarx One Application Security Platform differentiates with Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security scanning, AI-powered remediation guidance (Checkmarx One Assist), IDE integration for in-context security findings.
Checkmarx One is developed by Checkmarx. Checkmarx One Application Security Platform is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One and Checkmarx One Application Security Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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