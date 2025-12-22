Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection: Detects malicious open-source packages across SDLC using 410K+ package database. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Malicious package detection across manifest files, binaries, and containers, Database of 410,000+ identified malicious packages, Transitive dependency scanning..

Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.