Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Checkmarx One Assist is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. Snyk Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Snyk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than your AppSec pipeline can scan will find real value in Checkmarx One Assist's pre-commit IDE integration and agentic remediation; it catches vulnerabilities before they hit CI/CD, not after. The tool covers four distinct attack surfaces,application code, dependencies, secrets, and infrastructure,in a single platform, which cuts alert fatigue from managing disparate tools. Skip this if your organization needs deep CSPM or runtime container security; One Assist prioritizes the development phase and assumes your infrastructure scanning happens elsewhere.
Development teams embedding security into pull requests will get immediate value from Snyk Code's AI-powered fixes that actually apply without breaking builds; the 80% accuracy on auto-remediation means developers spend less time reading vulnerability explanations and more time shipping. Real-time IDE scanning across 90% of LLM libraries catches supply chain risk before code review, and the self-hosted AI engine eliminates the privacy concerns that typically block adoption at regulated enterprises. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime detection or you need deep CSPM coverage; Snyk Code is deliberately focused on the left-shift problem of catching vulnerable code early, not monitoring what's already deployed.
AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix
AI-powered SAST tool that finds and auto-fixes code vulnerabilities in real-time
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One Assist vs Snyk Code for your application security posture management needs.
Checkmarx One Assist: AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection..
Snyk Code: AI-powered SAST tool that finds and auto-fixes code vulnerabilities in real-time. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Real-time SAST scanning in IDEs and pull requests with build-free analysis, AI-powered automatic vulnerability remediation with pre-validated fixes (80% accuracy), One-click fix application through Snyk Agent Fix..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One Assist differentiates with Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE, AI-powered automated remediation across SAST, SCA, secrets, and IaC, Malicious package detection. Snyk Code differentiates with Real-time SAST scanning in IDEs and pull requests with build-free analysis, AI-powered automatic vulnerability remediation with pre-validated fixes (80% accuracy), One-click fix application through Snyk Agent Fix.
Checkmarx One Assist is developed by Checkmarx. Snyk Code is developed by Snyk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One Assist integrates with Azure DevOps. Snyk Code integrates with GitHub, Google OAuth, Jira, Popular IDEs, CI/CD tools and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Checkmarx One Assist and Snyk Code serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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