Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
cfn-nag is a free static application security testing tool. Dedge Security W3SPM is a commercial static application security testing tool by Dedge Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Platform engineers and DevOps teams building on AWS will find cfn-nag indispensable for catching CloudFormation misconfigurations before they hit production, particularly because it runs entirely in your CI/CD pipeline with zero cloud dependencies. The tool has 1,288 GitHub stars and catches real security gaps,IAM overpermissions, unencrypted storage, exposed secrets,that CSPM tools often flag only after deployment. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple cloud providers or you need policy-as-code enforcement with drift remediation; cfn-nag is template scanning only, not a compliance orchestration platform.
Web3 development teams shipping smart contracts need Dedge Security W3SPM because its 160+ vulnerability detectors catch Solidity-specific flaws that generic SAST tools miss entirely. The LLM-powered analysis plus dependency scanning across the Web3 stack means you're catching both contract logic bugs and supply chain risk in CI/CD before mainnet. Skip this if your organization is still exploring blockchain; Dedge assumes you're already writing production contracts and need speed over education.
cfn-nag is a static analysis tool that scans AWS CloudFormation templates to identify security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code.
Web3 security platform for smart contract analysis and blockchain development
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing cfn-nag vs Dedge Security W3SPM for your static application security testing needs.
cfn-nag: cfn-nag is a static analysis tool that scans AWS CloudFormation templates to identify security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code..
Dedge Security W3SPM: Web3 security platform for smart contract analysis and blockchain development. built by Dedge Security. Core capabilities include Smart contract vulnerability detection with 160+ detectors, Solidity contract analysis, LLM-powered security analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
cfn-nag is open-source with 1,288 GitHub stars. Dedge Security W3SPM is developed by Dedge Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
cfn-nag and Dedge Security W3SPM serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, Infrastructure As Code, DEVSECOPS. Key differences: cfn-nag is Free while Dedge Security W3SPM is Commercial, cfn-nag is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox