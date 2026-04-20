Certa TPRM: AI-powered TPRM platform managing third-party risk across full lifecycle. built by Certa. Core capabilities include Third-party lifecycle management from onboarding to offboarding, Multi-domain risk coverage (infosec, compliance, financial, reputational, geopolitical, ESG), Automated intake, screening, due diligence, and approval workflows..

Exiger: AI platform for supply chain visibility, TPRM, and compliance mgmt. built by Exiger. Core capabilities include End-to-end supply chain visibility, Third-party risk management, Software supply chain security..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.