Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Certa TPRM is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Certa. Exiger is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Exiger. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
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AI-powered TPRM platform managing third-party risk across full lifecycle.
AI platform for supply chain visibility, TPRM, and compliance mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Certa TPRM vs Exiger for your third-party risk management needs.
Certa TPRM: AI-powered TPRM platform managing third-party risk across full lifecycle. built by Certa. Core capabilities include Third-party lifecycle management from onboarding to offboarding, Multi-domain risk coverage (infosec, compliance, financial, reputational, geopolitical, ESG), Automated intake, screening, due diligence, and approval workflows..
Exiger: AI platform for supply chain visibility, TPRM, and compliance mgmt. built by Exiger. Core capabilities include End-to-end supply chain visibility, Third-party risk management, Software supply chain security..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Certa TPRM differentiates with Third-party lifecycle management from onboarding to offboarding, Multi-domain risk coverage (infosec, compliance, financial, reputational, geopolitical, ESG), Automated intake, screening, due diligence, and approval workflows. Exiger differentiates with End-to-end supply chain visibility, Third-party risk management, Software supply chain security.
Certa TPRM is developed by Certa. Exiger is developed by Exiger. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Certa TPRM and Exiger serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools, both cover Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security, Third Party Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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