Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cert Spotter is a free external attack surface management tool. crt.guru is a commercial external attack surface management tool by crt.guru. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing external-facing domains should use Cert Spotter to catch unauthorized TLS issuance before attackers weaponize it; the tool monitors Certificate Transparency logs continuously and costs nothing, removing budget friction from what should be table-stakes threat detection. The 1,132 GitHub stars and sustained maintenance reflect real adoption among teams that treat cert monitoring as preventive rather than reactive. Skip this if your threat model assumes attackers won't bother with certificate abuse, or if you need policy enforcement and revocation workflows built in; Cert Spotter alerts you to the problem but leaves remediation to you.
Security teams managing external-facing services across multiple regions need crt.guru for its multi-protocol scanning and Certificate Transparency monitoring, which catches unauthorized cert issuance before your domain gets impersonated. The tool covers ID.AM and DE.CM effectively by mapping your cert portfolio across Frankfurt, New York, and Amsterdam simultaneously, then alerting at granular intervals (30, 14, 7, 1 day) so you're not racing against expiry deadlines. Skip this if your organization has zero external TLS endpoints or relies on a managed WAF vendor that already owns cert lifecycle; crt.guru solves a specific problem rather than replacing internal PKI tooling.
A Certificate Transparency log monitor that alerts users when SSL/TLS certificates are issued for their domains, helping detect unauthorized certificate issuance and potential security threats.
External TLS cert monitoring with expiry alerts, vuln scanning & compliance reports.
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Common questions about comparing Cert Spotter vs crt.guru for your external attack surface management needs.
Cert Spotter: A Certificate Transparency log monitor that alerts users when SSL/TLS certificates are issued for their domains, helping detect unauthorized certificate issuance and potential security threats..
crt.guru: External TLS cert monitoring with expiry alerts, vuln scanning & compliance reports. built by crt.guru. Core capabilities include Multi-region external TLS scanning (Frankfurt, New York, Amsterdam), Certificate expiry alerts at 30, 14, 7, and 1 day intervals, Vulnerability scanning (Heartbleed, ROBOT, CCS Injection, weak ciphers)..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cert Spotter is open-source with 1,132 GitHub stars. crt.guru is developed by crt.guru. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cert Spotter and crt.guru serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover TLS, SSL, Alerting. Key differences: Cert Spotter is Free while crt.guru is Commercial, Cert Spotter is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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