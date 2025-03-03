Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cequence AI Gateway is a commercial api security tool by Cequence Security. Data Theorem API Security is a commercial api security tool by Data Theorem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting APIs and AI services need Cequence AI Gateway because it actually stops business logic abuse and account takeover attacks that traditional WAFs let through. The platform covers ID.AM through DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get both attack surface discovery and continuous behavioral monitoring in one deployment. Skip this if you're looking for a lightweight API firewall; Cequence demands mature API inventory practices and assumes you're defending high-value endpoints where behavioral fingerprinting ROI justifies the operational overhead.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing APIs across multiple cloud platforms should choose Data Theorem API Security for its agentless discovery that actually finds shadow APIs without requiring agents deployed to every service. The platform covers the full NIST ID and PR functions,asset inventory, risk assessment, and runtime protection,which means you get both what's running and continuous monitoring of what it's doing, not just point-in-time scanning. Skip this if your APIs are mostly on-premise and behind mature WAF stacks; the value proposition is strongest when you're chasing undocumented endpoints across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously.
Unified platform for API security, bot management, and AI gateway protection
API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection
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Common questions about comparing Cequence AI Gateway vs Data Theorem API Security for your api security needs.
Cequence AI Gateway: Unified platform for API security, bot management, and AI gateway protection. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and attack surface assessment, API security posture management and compliance, API security testing for vulnerabilities..
Data Theorem API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery and inventory, Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP and private cloud, Static Application Security Testing (SAST)..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cequence AI Gateway differentiates with API discovery and attack surface assessment, API security posture management and compliance, API security testing for vulnerabilities. Data Theorem API Security differentiates with Agentless API discovery and inventory, Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP and private cloud, Static Application Security Testing (SAST).
Cequence AI Gateway is developed by Cequence Security. Data Theorem API Security is developed by Data Theorem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cequence AI Gateway and Data Theorem API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Bot Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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