Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Centilytics Security and Health is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Centilytics. Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cloudlytics. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Centilytics Security and Health
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multiple cloud accounts across AWS, Azure, and GCP need visibility into configuration drift and compliance violations without spinning up a separate tool for each cloud; Centilytics Security and Health delivers that through 300+ service-specific checks and native support for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and NIST frameworks in a single dashboard. The one-click remediation feature matters here,it cuts the mean time between detection and fix from weeks to minutes for common misconfigurations. Skip this if you need deep runtime threat detection or if your organization is still single-cloud; the value compounds only once you're managing sprawl across three or more environments.
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get the most from Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security because its event analytics engine with machine learning actually surfaces configuration drift and anomalies you'd miss in static CSPM reports. The platform covers the full NIST ID.AM to DE.CM arc from asset discovery through continuous monitoring, with native AWS Well-Architected Review integration that cuts compliance remediation work. Skip this if you need deep incident response automation or forensics; Cloudlytics prioritizes visibility and compliance posture over post-breach investigation.
Multi-cloud security audit and health monitoring platform with compliance mgmt
Cloud security platform for compliance, event analytics, and asset monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Centilytics Security and Health vs Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security for your cloud security posture management needs.
Centilytics Security and Health: Multi-cloud security audit and health monitoring platform with compliance mgmt. built by Centilytics. Core capabilities include 300+ service-wise security checks, Compliance management for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, NIST, ISO 27001, CSA, CIS, One-click remediation fixes..
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security: Cloud security platform for compliance, event analytics, and asset monitoring. built by Cloudlytics. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud support for AWS, Azure, and GCP, Compliance risk identification and remediation, Event analytics with machine learning..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Centilytics Security and Health differentiates with 300+ service-wise security checks, Compliance management for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, NIST, ISO 27001, CSA, CIS, One-click remediation fixes. Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security differentiates with Multi-cloud support for AWS, Azure, and GCP, Compliance risk identification and remediation, Event analytics with machine learning.
Centilytics Security and Health is developed by Centilytics. Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security is developed by Cloudlytics. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Centilytics Security and Health and Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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