Centilytics Security and Health: Multi-cloud security audit and health monitoring platform with compliance mgmt. built by Centilytics. Core capabilities include 300+ service-wise security checks, Compliance management for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, NIST, ISO 27001, CSA, CIS, One-click remediation fixes..

Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security: Cloud security platform for compliance, event analytics, and asset monitoring. built by Cloudlytics. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud support for AWS, Azure, and GCP, Compliance risk identification and remediation, Event analytics with machine learning..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.