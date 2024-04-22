Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
censys-subdomain-finder is a free external attack surface management tool. Cylana EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cylana. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
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A tool for performing subdomain enumeration using Censys API
AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing censys-subdomain-finder vs Cylana EASM for your external attack surface management needs.
censys-subdomain-finder: A tool for performing subdomain enumeration using Censys API..
Cylana EASM: AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring. built by Cylana. Core capabilities include Domain discovery and tracking, Subdomain discovery and tracking, AI-powered digital asset analysis..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
censys-subdomain-finder is open-source with 818 GitHub stars. Cylana EASM is developed by Cylana. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
censys-subdomain-finder and Cylana EASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: censys-subdomain-finder is Free while Cylana EASM is Commercial, censys-subdomain-finder is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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