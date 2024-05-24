Censys Python Library vs ZoomEye

Choosing between Censys Python Library and ZoomEye for your external attack surface management needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Censys Python Library: An easy-to-use and lightweight API wrapper for Censys APIs with support for Python 3.8+.

ZoomEye: ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.