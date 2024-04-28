Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
censys-enumeration is a free external attack surface management tool. Cylana EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cylana. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running lean reconnaissance workflows will extract subdomains faster with censys-enumeration than querying certificate databases manually, since it automates SSL/TLS enumeration across Censys' dataset at zero cost. The 152 GitHub stars signal active use among practitioners who value simplicity over UI polish. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or automated alerting on new discoveries; this is a one-time enumeration script, not a managed platform that rescans your attack surface on a schedule.
A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys.
AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing censys-enumeration vs Cylana EASM for your external attack surface management needs.
censys-enumeration: A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys..
Cylana EASM: AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring. built by Cylana. Core capabilities include Domain discovery and tracking, Subdomain discovery and tracking, AI-powered digital asset analysis..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
censys-enumeration is open-source with 152 GitHub stars. Cylana EASM is developed by Cylana. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
censys-enumeration and Cylana EASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration, Reconnaissance. Key differences: censys-enumeration is Free while Cylana EASM is Commercial, censys-enumeration is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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