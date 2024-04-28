Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
censys-enumeration is a free external attack surface management tool. crt.guru is a commercial external attack surface management tool by crt.guru. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running lean reconnaissance workflows will extract subdomains faster with censys-enumeration than querying certificate databases manually, since it automates SSL/TLS enumeration across Censys' dataset at zero cost. The 152 GitHub stars signal active use among practitioners who value simplicity over UI polish. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or automated alerting on new discoveries; this is a one-time enumeration script, not a managed platform that rescans your attack surface on a schedule.
Security teams managing external-facing services across multiple regions need crt.guru for its multi-protocol scanning and Certificate Transparency monitoring, which catches unauthorized cert issuance before your domain gets impersonated. The tool covers ID.AM and DE.CM effectively by mapping your cert portfolio across Frankfurt, New York, and Amsterdam simultaneously, then alerting at granular intervals (30, 14, 7, 1 day) so you're not racing against expiry deadlines. Skip this if your organization has zero external TLS endpoints or relies on a managed WAF vendor that already owns cert lifecycle; crt.guru solves a specific problem rather than replacing internal PKI tooling.
A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys.
External TLS cert monitoring with expiry alerts, vuln scanning & compliance reports.
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Common questions about comparing censys-enumeration vs crt.guru for your external attack surface management needs.
censys-enumeration: A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys..
crt.guru: External TLS cert monitoring with expiry alerts, vuln scanning & compliance reports. built by crt.guru. Core capabilities include Multi-region external TLS scanning (Frankfurt, New York, Amsterdam), Certificate expiry alerts at 30, 14, 7, and 1 day intervals, Vulnerability scanning (Heartbleed, ROBOT, CCS Injection, weak ciphers)..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
censys-enumeration is open-source with 152 GitHub stars. crt.guru is developed by crt.guru. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
censys-enumeration and crt.guru serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover TLS, SSL. Key differences: censys-enumeration is Free while crt.guru is Commercial, censys-enumeration is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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