Ceeyu Attack surface management vs ZoomEye

External attack surface management platform for organizations and supply chains

External Attack Surface Management
 Commercial
ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.

External Attack Surface Management
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Ceeyu Attack surface management
ZoomEye
Pricing Model
Commercial
Free
Category
External Attack Surface Management
External Attack Surface Management
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Ceeyu
Headquarters
Antwerp, Belgium
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
Attack Surface Mapping
Asset Discovery
Third Party Risk Management
Vulnerability Detection
Supply Chain Security
Security Posture
Risk Assessment
Cloud Security
Phishing Detection
Cybersecurity
Ceeyu Attack surface management

GV1/6
ID2/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories

ZoomEye

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories
Ceeyu Attack surface management vs ZoomEye: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Ceeyu Attack surface management and ZoomEye for your external attack surface management needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Ceeyu Attack surface management: External attack surface management platform for organizations and supply chains

ZoomEye: ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Ceeyu Attack surface management vs ZoomEye?

Ceeyu Attack surface management, ZoomEye are all External Attack Surface Management solutions. Ceeyu Attack surface management External attack surface management platform for organizations and supply chains. ZoomEye ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace ass. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Ceeyu Attack surface management vs ZoomEye?

The choice between Ceeyu Attack surface management vs ZoomEye depends on your specific requirements. Ceeyu Attack surface management is a commercial solution, while ZoomEye is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Ceeyu Attack surface management vs ZoomEye?

Ceeyu Attack surface management is Commercial, ZoomEye is Free. ZoomEye offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Ceeyu Attack surface management a good alternative to ZoomEye?

Yes, Ceeyu Attack surface management can be considered as an alternative to ZoomEye for External Attack Surface Management needs. Both tools offer External Attack Surface Management capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Ceeyu Attack surface management and ZoomEye be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Ceeyu Attack surface management and ZoomEye might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are External Attack Surface Management tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

