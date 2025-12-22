CBRX AI Security & Governance is a commercial ai governance tool by CBRX. FairNow is a commercial ai governance tool by FairNow. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security leaders who need to operationalize AI governance without building an internal AI security practice should use CBRX AI Security & Governance. The vendor's fractional AI security lead services combined with policy framework development addresses the specific gap most teams face: knowing what to govern versus how to actually govern it, with direct alignment to EU AI Act and DORA compliance. This is not for organizations looking to buy technology that automatically discovers and remediates AI risks; CBRX is consulting-first, advisory-led, and requires active organizational participation to implement controls downstream.
AI security consulting for governance, compliance, and secure AI system design
AI governance platform for compliance, risk mgmt, and AI system oversight.
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Common questions about comparing CBRX AI Security & Governance vs FairNow for your ai governance needs.
CBRX AI Security & Governance: AI security consulting for governance, compliance, and secure AI system design. built by CBRX. headquartered in Lithuania. Core capabilities include AI policy and governance framework development, AI system inventory and risk classification, EU AI Act, GDPR, NIS2, and DORA compliance alignment..
FairNow: AI governance platform for compliance, risk mgmt, and AI system oversight. built by FairNow. Core capabilities include Centralized AI system inventory and registry, Automated risk flagging and regulatory alerts per AI system, Compliance automation for 25+ AI regulations and standards (ISO 42001, NIST AI RMF, EU AI Act, etc.)..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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