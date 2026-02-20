Cavirin SaaS: Managed multi-cloud security posture mgmt SaaS for AWS, GCP, and Azure. built by Cavirin Systems. Core capabilities include CyberPosture Dashboard for visibility across cloud accounts, Pre-built CIS policy packs for AWS, GCP, and Azure, Network policy packs for major cloud providers..

Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring. built by Cyscale Limited. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, Graph-based infrastructure visualization with risk information, Library of 500+ security controls based on CIS and industry benchmarks..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.