Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cavirin SaaS is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cavirin Systems. Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cloudlytics. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multiple cloud providers will benefit most from Cavirin SaaS for its pre-built compliance policy packs covering HIPAA, GDPR, NIST, PCI, ISO, and SOC2 across AWS, GCP, and Azure simultaneously. The CyberPosture Dashboard delivers real-time asset visibility and auto-remediation that meaningfully reduces the manual work of multi-cloud compliance. Skip this if you need deep workload-level protection or are primarily focused on identity and access management; Cavirin prioritizes infrastructure posture and continuous monitoring over identity-centric controls.
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get the most from Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security because its event analytics engine with machine learning actually surfaces configuration drift and anomalies you'd miss in static CSPM reports. The platform covers the full NIST ID.AM to DE.CM arc from asset discovery through continuous monitoring, with native AWS Well-Architected Review integration that cuts compliance remediation work. Skip this if you need deep incident response automation or forensics; Cloudlytics prioritizes visibility and compliance posture over post-breach investigation.
Managed multi-cloud security posture mgmt SaaS for AWS, GCP, and Azure.
Cloud security platform for compliance, event analytics, and asset monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Cavirin SaaS vs Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security for your cloud security posture management needs.
Cavirin SaaS: Managed multi-cloud security posture mgmt SaaS for AWS, GCP, and Azure. built by Cavirin Systems. Core capabilities include CyberPosture Dashboard for visibility across cloud accounts, Pre-built CIS policy packs for AWS, GCP, and Azure, Network policy packs for major cloud providers..
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security: Cloud security platform for compliance, event analytics, and asset monitoring. built by Cloudlytics. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud support for AWS, Azure, and GCP, Compliance risk identification and remediation, Event analytics with machine learning..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cavirin SaaS differentiates with CyberPosture Dashboard for visibility across cloud accounts, Pre-built CIS policy packs for AWS, GCP, and Azure, Network policy packs for major cloud providers. Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security differentiates with Multi-cloud support for AWS, Azure, and GCP, Compliance risk identification and remediation, Event analytics with machine learning.
Cavirin SaaS is developed by Cavirin Systems. Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security is developed by Cloudlytics. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cavirin SaaS integrates with AWS GuardDuty, JIRA, Slack, PagerDuty, ServiceNow and 1 more. Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cavirin SaaS and Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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