Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution: Multi-tenant security & compliance mgmt platform for hybrid cloud. built by Cavirin Systems. Core capabilities include Multi-tenant security management, Hybrid cloud security and compliance management, Security posture management across cloud environments..

Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.