Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cavirin Systems. Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid cloud sprawl across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution valuable for its ability to enforce policy and track compliance posture in parallel across tenants without forcing architectural changes. The platform covers asset discovery through continuous monitoring and risk assessment across all three major clouds plus Kubernetes environments, hitting the full left side of NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your organization runs single-cloud or primarily on-premises; the multi-tenant strength is wasted on simpler deployments.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
Multi-tenant security & compliance mgmt platform for hybrid cloud.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution vs Orca Security CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution: Multi-tenant security & compliance mgmt platform for hybrid cloud. built by Cavirin Systems. Core capabilities include Multi-tenant security management, Hybrid cloud security and compliance management, Security posture management across cloud environments..
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution differentiates with Multi-tenant security management, Hybrid cloud security and compliance management, Security posture management across cloud environments. Orca Security CSPM differentiates with Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks.
Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution is developed by Cavirin Systems. Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution integrates with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Docker, Kubernetes. Orca Security CSPM integrates with Jira, Microsoft Teams, Cloudflare, AWS S3, Splunk and 10 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cavirin Multi-Tenant Security Solution and Orca Security CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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