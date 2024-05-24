CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Cato Networks Network Firewall vs Safing Portmaster

Cato Networks Network Firewall

Cato Networks Network Firewall

Cloud-native FWaaS solution providing NGFW capabilities for network security

Next-Generation Firewalls
 Commercial
Safing Portmaster

Safing Portmaster

An open-source application firewall that monitors and controls network traffic with custom filtering rules and real-time visibility into application connections.

Next-Generation Firewalls
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Cato Networks Network Firewall
Safing Portmaster
Pricing Model
Commercial
Free
Category
Next-Generation Firewalls
Next-Generation Firewalls
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Cato Networks
Headquarters
Tel Aviv, Tel Aviv District, Israel
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Access Control
Cloud Security
Firewall
Network Security
SASE
Threat Detection
VPN
Privacy
Linux
Traffic Analysis
Real Time Monitoring
Open Source
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Cato Networks Network Firewall

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR1/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total2/22 categories

Safing Portmaster

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

Community
Community Votes
0
2
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Cato Networks Network Firewall vs Safing Portmaster: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Cato Networks Network Firewall and Safing Portmaster for your next-generation firewalls needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Cato Networks Network Firewall: Cloud-native FWaaS solution providing NGFW capabilities for network security

Safing Portmaster: An open-source application firewall that monitors and controls network traffic with custom filtering rules and real-time visibility into application connections.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Cato Networks Network Firewall vs Safing Portmaster?

Cato Networks Network Firewall, Safing Portmaster are all Next-Generation Firewalls solutions. Cato Networks Network Firewall Cloud-native FWaaS solution providing NGFW capabilities for network security. Safing Portmaster An open-source application firewall that monitors and controls network traffic with custom filtering. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Cato Networks Network Firewall vs Safing Portmaster?

The choice between Cato Networks Network Firewall vs Safing Portmaster depends on your specific requirements. Cato Networks Network Firewall is a commercial solution, while Safing Portmaster is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Cato Networks Network Firewall vs Safing Portmaster?

Cato Networks Network Firewall is Commercial, Safing Portmaster is Free. Safing Portmaster offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Cato Networks Network Firewall a good alternative to Safing Portmaster?

Yes, Cato Networks Network Firewall can be considered as an alternative to Safing Portmaster for Next-Generation Firewalls needs. Both tools offer Next-Generation Firewalls capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Cato Networks Network Firewall and Safing Portmaster be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Cato Networks Network Firewall and Safing Portmaster might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Next-Generation Firewalls tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

