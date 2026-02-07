Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Castlepoint Cyber Security is a commercial data security posture management tool by Castlepoint Systems. Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM is a commercial data security posture management tool by Forcepoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unclassified data across email, cloud storage, and file shares need Castlepoint Cyber Security to actually know what they're protecting. The platform's content-based classification engine handles mixed formats and automatically detects PII, PCI, PHI, and regulated data like CUI without manual tagging, then maps legislative penalties to inform retention policy. Skip this if your data lives almost entirely in structured databases or you're looking for a DLP tool with blocking capabilities; Castlepoint excels at discovery and labeling, not prevention. Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unclassified data across cloud and on-premises will find real value in Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM because its AI Mesh technology actually catches shadow data and over-permissioned access that rule-based classifiers miss. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA thoroughly, mapping both what data exists and who can reach it, which is where most DSPM implementations fail. Skip this if your data footprint is predominantly SaaS-native or if you need remediation automation to do the heavy lifting; Forcepoint excels at visibility and risk surfacing, not at the orchestration layer.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unclassified data across email, cloud storage, and file shares need Castlepoint Cyber Security to actually know what they're protecting. The platform's content-based classification engine handles mixed formats and automatically detects PII, PCI, PHI, and regulated data like CUI without manual tagging, then maps legislative penalties to inform retention policy. Skip this if your data lives almost entirely in structured databases or you're looking for a DLP tool with blocking capabilities; Castlepoint excels at discovery and labeling, not prevention.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unclassified data across cloud and on-premises will find real value in Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM because its AI Mesh technology actually catches shadow data and over-permissioned access that rule-based classifiers miss. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA thoroughly, mapping both what data exists and who can reach it, which is where most DSPM implementations fail. Skip this if your data footprint is predominantly SaaS-native or if you need remediation automation to do the heavy lifting; Forcepoint excels at visibility and risk surfacing, not at the orchestration layer.
AI platform for data classification, security labeling, and risk management
AI-powered DSPM for data discovery, classification, and risk remediation
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Common questions about comparing Castlepoint Cyber Security vs Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM for your data security posture management needs.
Castlepoint Cyber Security: AI platform for data classification, security labeling, and risk management. built by Castlepoint Systems. Core capabilities include Content-based data classification across formats and locations, Automated detection and labeling of CUI and classified data, PII, PCI, and PHI sensitive data detection..
Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM: AI-powered DSPM for data discovery, classification, and risk remediation. built by Forcepoint. Core capabilities include AI Mesh technology for data classification, Data discovery across cloud and on-premises environments, Structured and unstructured data classification..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Castlepoint Cyber Security differentiates with Content-based data classification across formats and locations, Automated detection and labeling of CUI and classified data, PII, PCI, and PHI sensitive data detection. Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM differentiates with AI Mesh technology for data classification, Data discovery across cloud and on-premises environments, Structured and unstructured data classification.
Castlepoint Cyber Security is developed by Castlepoint Systems. Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM is developed by Forcepoint. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Castlepoint Cyber Security and Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools, both cover Sensitive Data. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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