Castlepoint Cyber Security: AI platform for data classification, security labeling, and risk management. built by Castlepoint Systems. Core capabilities include Content-based data classification across formats and locations, Automated detection and labeling of CUI and classified data, PII, PCI, and PHI sensitive data detection..

Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM: AI-powered DSPM for data discovery, classification, and risk remediation. built by Forcepoint. Core capabilities include AI Mesh technology for data classification, Data discovery across cloud and on-premises environments, Structured and unstructured data classification..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.