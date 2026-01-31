Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1touch.io. Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM is a commercial data security posture management tool by Forcepoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in data sprawl across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises systems need Kontxtual because its AI classification hits 98.6% accuracy on what data actually exists and where it lives, which most discovery tools botch. The multidimensional data graph maps relationships between data, identities, and policies in ways that turn discovery into actionable governance, and automated enforcement for GDPR and HIPAA frameworks cuts the manual compliance work most teams still do. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud platform with minimal SaaS adoption; you'll overpay for breadth you don't need.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unclassified data across cloud and on-premises will find real value in Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM because its AI Mesh technology actually catches shadow data and over-permissioned access that rule-based classifiers miss. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA thoroughly, mapping both what data exists and who can reach it, which is where most DSPM implementations fail. Skip this if your data footprint is predominantly SaaS-native or if you need remediation automation to do the heavy lifting; Forcepoint excels at visibility and risk surfacing, not at the orchestration layer.
AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control
AI-powered DSPM for data discovery, classification, and risk remediation
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Common questions about comparing 1touch.io Kontxtual™ vs Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM for your data security posture management needs.
1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..
Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM: AI-powered DSPM for data discovery, classification, and risk remediation. built by Forcepoint. Core capabilities include AI Mesh technology for data classification, Data discovery across cloud and on-premises environments, Structured and unstructured data classification..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ differentiates with Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks. Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM differentiates with AI Mesh technology for data classification, Data discovery across cloud and on-premises environments, Structured and unstructured data classification.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is developed by 1touch.io. Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM is developed by Forcepoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ and Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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