Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acante Data Security Observability is a commercial data security posture management tool by Acante. Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM is a commercial data security posture management tool by Forcepoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acante Data Security Observability
Teams securing Databricks lakehouses with sensitive data at scale should start with Acante Data Security Observability; it's the only platform purpose-built for PII discovery and access control in lakehouse environments rather than retrofitted from data warehouse tools. Agent-free deployment and native Databricks integration mean you're monitoring notebooks, models, and delta shares without infrastructure overhead, while automated PII classification and leakage detection directly map to NIST PR.DS and DE.CM. Skip this if your data lives primarily in traditional data warehouses or your Databricks usage is exploratory rather than production-heavy; the ROI hinges on having sensitive data and governance-conscious users already embedded in the lakehouse.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unclassified data across cloud and on-premises will find real value in Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM because its AI Mesh technology actually catches shadow data and over-permissioned access that rule-based classifiers miss. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA thoroughly, mapping both what data exists and who can reach it, which is where most DSPM implementations fail. Skip this if your data footprint is predominantly SaaS-native or if you need remediation automation to do the heavy lifting; Forcepoint excels at visibility and risk surfacing, not at the orchestration layer.
Data security observability platform for Databricks lakehouse environments
AI-powered DSPM for data discovery, classification, and risk remediation
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Common questions about comparing Acante Data Security Observability vs Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM for your data security posture management needs.
Acante Data Security Observability: Data security observability platform for Databricks lakehouse environments. built by Acante. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and classification of PII, PCI, and PHI data, Attribute-based, time-bound, and masking access controls, Unified view of data access privileges across users, notebooks, and models..
Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM: AI-powered DSPM for data discovery, classification, and risk remediation. built by Forcepoint. Core capabilities include AI Mesh technology for data classification, Data discovery across cloud and on-premises environments, Structured and unstructured data classification..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acante Data Security Observability differentiates with Automated discovery and classification of PII, PCI, and PHI data, Attribute-based, time-bound, and masking access controls, Unified view of data access privileges across users, notebooks, and models. Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM differentiates with AI Mesh technology for data classification, Data discovery across cloud and on-premises environments, Structured and unstructured data classification.
Acante Data Security Observability is developed by Acante. Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM is developed by Forcepoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acante Data Security Observability and Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools, both cover Sensitive Data. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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