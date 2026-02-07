Acante Data Security Observability: Data security observability platform for Databricks lakehouse environments. built by Acante. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and classification of PII, PCI, and PHI data, Attribute-based, time-bound, and masking access controls, Unified view of data access privileges across users, notebooks, and models..

Forcepoint AI-Native DSPM: AI-powered DSPM for data discovery, classification, and risk remediation. built by Forcepoint. Core capabilities include AI Mesh technology for data classification, Data discovery across cloud and on-premises environments, Structured and unstructured data classification..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.