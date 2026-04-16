Calvin Risk Calvin Platform is a commercial ai governance tool by Calvin Risk. FireTail AI Governance is a commercial ai governance tool by FireTail. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams that need visibility into unmanaged AI model sprawl should start with FireTail AI Governance, since shadow AI discovery and policy enforcement are where most organizations fail first. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions across governance and monitoring, with particular strength in GV.PO policy enforcement and DE.CM continuous monitoring of prompt-level activity. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 200 employees or hasn't yet mapped which business units are actually using LLMs; FireTail's value compounds only once you have governance maturity to baseline against.
AI governance & testing platform for ML models and LLMs in FinServ.
Centralized AI governance platform for monitoring and enforcing AI usage policies.
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Common questions about comparing Calvin Risk Calvin Platform vs FireTail AI Governance for your ai governance needs.
Calvin Risk Calvin Platform: AI governance & testing platform for ML models and LLMs in FinServ. built by Calvin Risk. Core capabilities include Model Inventory management, Business Use Case Inventory, Risk Inventory tracking..
FireTail AI Governance: Centralized AI governance platform for monitoring and enforcing AI usage policies. built by FireTail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized visibility into all AI model interactions across the organization, AI usage policy definition and enforcement, Real-time monitoring of prompts, responses, metadata, and user identity..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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