C3M Cloud Control - CSPM: Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud. built by C3M Cloud Control. Core capabilities include Agentless multi-cloud asset inventory covering Compute, Network, Storage, and IAM, Continuous misconfiguration detection and alerting, Policy governance with out-of-the-box and custom policies via CQL engine..

Vulneri CSPM: Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Agentless connection to cloud providers via read-only APIs, Automatic cloud asset inventory (VMs, containers, databases, serverless, AI services), 2,800+ security rules based on CIS Benchmarks, PCI-DSS, and OWASP..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.