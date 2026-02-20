Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by C3M Cloud Control. Vulneri CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Vulneri. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing AWS, GCP, and Azure in parallel should pick C3M Cloud Control for its agentless inventory and native policy engine that doesn't require a separate query language learning curve. The CQL engine lets you write custom detection rules without external dependencies, and the SOAR-based automation actually closes the gap between detection and response instead of dumping alerts into a backlog. Skip this if you need deep API-level CIEM capabilities or forensic depth comparable to point tools; C3M prioritizes continuous misconfiguration hunting over identity entitlement analysis and historical breach archaeology.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure without dedicated cloud security headcount should start with Vulneri CSPM; the agentless API model means zero deployment friction across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI simultaneously. Coverage of 2,800+ rules plus 250+ compliance frameworks out of the box handles both security posture and audit fatigue in parallel. The attack path analysis that correlates misconfigurations to actual exposure is where Vulneri earns its keep, though teams expecting mature CIEM or identity-specific controls should look elsewhere; this tool prioritizes infrastructure inventory and configuration monitoring over permission analysis.
Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud.
Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing C3M Cloud Control - CSPM vs Vulneri CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM: Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud. built by C3M Cloud Control. Core capabilities include Agentless multi-cloud asset inventory covering Compute, Network, Storage, and IAM, Continuous misconfiguration detection and alerting, Policy governance with out-of-the-box and custom policies via CQL engine..
Vulneri CSPM: Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Agentless connection to cloud providers via read-only APIs, Automatic cloud asset inventory (VMs, containers, databases, serverless, AI services), 2,800+ security rules based on CIS Benchmarks, PCI-DSS, and OWASP..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM differentiates with Agentless multi-cloud asset inventory covering Compute, Network, Storage, and IAM, Continuous misconfiguration detection and alerting, Policy governance with out-of-the-box and custom policies via CQL engine. Vulneri CSPM differentiates with Agentless connection to cloud providers via read-only APIs, Automatic cloud asset inventory (VMs, containers, databases, serverless, AI services), 2,800+ security rules based on CIS Benchmarks, PCI-DSS, and OWASP.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM is developed by C3M Cloud Control. Vulneri CSPM is developed by Vulneri. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM integrates with AWS, GCP, Azure. Vulneri CSPM integrates with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Terraform and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM and Vulneri CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration, Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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