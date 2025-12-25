AlgoSec Cloud Network Security: Multi-cloud network security policy management and risk detection platform. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include AI-powered application discovery, 150+ network security checks, Centralized security policy management across clouds..

C3M Cloud Control - CSPM: Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud. built by C3M Cloud Control. Core capabilities include Agentless multi-cloud asset inventory covering Compute, Network, Storage, and IAM, Continuous misconfiguration detection and alerting, Policy governance with out-of-the-box and custom policies via CQL engine..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.