Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by C3M Cloud Control. CYE Solvo is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by CYE. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing AWS, GCP, and Azure in parallel should pick C3M Cloud Control for its agentless inventory and native policy engine that doesn't require a separate query language learning curve. The CQL engine lets you write custom detection rules without external dependencies, and the SOAR-based automation actually closes the gap between detection and response instead of dumping alerts into a backlog. Skip this if you need deep API-level CIEM capabilities or forensic depth comparable to point tools; C3M prioritizes continuous misconfiguration hunting over identity entitlement analysis and historical breach archaeology.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will see immediate value in CYE Solvo's automated remediation across IAM, network, and infrastructure misconfigurations; you get risk identification paired with actual fix execution rather than alerts that sit in backlogs. The platform covers five major compliance frameworks natively, NIST ID.AM and PR.AA maturity improve measurably within 90 days, and the custom guardrails let you encode your own security rules without engineering cycles. Skip this if your org runs primarily on-premise or needs deep Kubernetes-native context; Solvo assumes cloud-first infrastructure and won't feel native to hybrid environments.
Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud.
Cloud security posture management platform for risk identification
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing C3M Cloud Control - CSPM vs CYE Solvo for your cloud security posture management needs.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM: Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud. built by C3M Cloud Control. Core capabilities include Agentless multi-cloud asset inventory covering Compute, Network, Storage, and IAM, Continuous misconfiguration detection and alerting, Policy governance with out-of-the-box and custom policies via CQL engine..
CYE Solvo: Cloud security posture management platform for risk identification. built by CYE. Core capabilities include Cloud risk identification and prioritization, Security posture monitoring and management, Compliance management for SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM differentiates with Agentless multi-cloud asset inventory covering Compute, Network, Storage, and IAM, Continuous misconfiguration detection and alerting, Policy governance with out-of-the-box and custom policies via CQL engine. CYE Solvo differentiates with Cloud risk identification and prioritization, Security posture monitoring and management, Compliance management for SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM is developed by C3M Cloud Control. CYE Solvo is developed by CYE. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
C3M Cloud Control - CSPM and CYE Solvo serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Cloud Native, Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox