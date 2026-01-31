C2Sec Product is a commercial data privacy tool by C2SEC. Exterro Intelligence is a commercial data privacy tool by Exterro. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in scattered privacy logs will find real value in C2Sec Product's centralized compliance monitoring, which collapses manual audit work into a dashboard that actually tracks what's happening across your data estate. The tool's strength in NIST's GV.OC and PR.DS functions means you get both organizational context and working visibility into data handling, not just checkboxes for regulators. Skip this if your privacy stack already includes a dedicated DLP tool; C2Sec shines on the monitoring side, not prevention, so you'll still need controls upstream.
Legal and privacy teams managing litigation, investigations, or regulatory discovery will get the most from Exterro Intelligence because its domain-specific AI agents automate the document review and data relationship mapping that otherwise requires months of manual work. The platform processes 40,000 documents per hour and covers the full NIST Detect and Respond lifecycle, particularly strong on adverse event analysis and forensic investigation workflows. Skip this if your priority is real-time security monitoring or threat hunting; Exterro is built for post-incident and compliance workflows, not prevention.
Privacy management dashboard for data protection and compliance monitoring
AI-powered data risk management platform for legal, privacy, and security teams
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Common questions about comparing C2Sec Product vs Exterro Intelligence for your data privacy needs.
C2Sec Product: Privacy management dashboard for data protection and compliance monitoring. built by C2SEC. headquartered in United States..
Exterro Intelligence: AI-powered data risk management platform for legal, privacy, and security teams. built by Exterro. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Domain-specific AI agents for data risk management, Contextual insights for custodian and content relationship analysis, Smart Labeling for automated document review..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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