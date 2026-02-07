C2A Security Cybersecurity DevOps Platform: Risk-driven cybersecurity DevOps platform for automotive product lifecycle. built by C2A Security. Core capabilities include Automated threat modeling and risk assessment (TARA), Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS) automation, Bill of materials and vulnerability management..

Meterian ISAAC: IaC scanner detecting misconfigs, vulnerabilities & policy violations in templates. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Detection of sensitive information such as credentials and authorization tokens in code, Policy-based evaluation using a library of over 1,000 curated policies..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.