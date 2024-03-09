Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Burp-Yara-Rules is a free dynamic application security testing tool. w3af is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running manual Burp assessments who need to catch malware and compromised content embedded in web responses will find Burp-Yara-Rules valuable because it extends Burp's native detection with Yara's pattern-matching precision at no cost. The 49-star GitHub backing shows real adoption among practitioners who actually automate their scan workflows. Skip this if you're looking for managed threat feeds or rules that auto-update; this is a static ruleset that demands your team understand what they're hunting for and actively maintain relevance.
Teams building internal web applications or running security labs will find w3af's strength in its coverage of injection attacks and XSS variants, which accounts for the majority of real web vulnerabilities teams actually need to catch first. At 4,852 GitHub stars with active open source maintenance, it stays current with emerging payloads without vendor lock-in costs. Skip this if your security program requires managed support, compliance reporting, or integration with your existing SAST pipeline; w3af is a scanner you operate yourself, not a service that integrates upstream.
A collection of Yara rules for the Burp Yara-Scanner extension that helps identify malicious software and infected web pages during web application security assessments.
w3af is an open source web application security scanner that identifies over 200 types of vulnerabilities including XSS, SQL injection, and OS commanding in web applications.
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Common questions about comparing Burp-Yara-Rules vs w3af for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Burp-Yara-Rules: A collection of Yara rules for the Burp Yara-Scanner extension that helps identify malicious software and infected web pages during web application security assessments..
w3af: w3af is an open source web application security scanner that identifies over 200 types of vulnerabilities including XSS, SQL injection, and OS commanding in web applications..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Burp-Yara-Rules and w3af serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security, Security Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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