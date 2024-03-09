Security teams running manual Burp assessments who need to catch malware and compromised content embedded in web responses will find Burp-Yara-Rules valuable because it extends Burp's native detection with Yara's pattern-matching precision at no cost. The 49-star GitHub backing shows real adoption among practitioners who actually automate their scan workflows. Skip this if you're looking for managed threat feeds or rules that auto-update; this is a static ruleset that demands your team understand what they're hunting for and actively maintain relevance.

w3af

Teams building internal web applications or running security labs will find w3af's strength in its coverage of injection attacks and XSS variants, which accounts for the majority of real web vulnerabilities teams actually need to catch first. At 4,852 GitHub stars with active open source maintenance, it stays current with emerging payloads without vendor lock-in costs. Skip this if your security program requires managed support, compliance reporting, or integration with your existing SAST pipeline; w3af is a scanner you operate yourself, not a service that integrates upstream.