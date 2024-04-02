Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Burp Anonymous Cloud is a free cloud security posture management tool. Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams running on AWS or GCP who need to catch publicly exposed cloud storage buckets before attackers weaponize them should run Burp Anonymous Cloud; it's free, requires zero infrastructure, and integrates directly into existing Burp workflows. The passive scanning approach means you'll catch low-hanging fruit like misconfigured bucket permissions without the false positives that active cloud scanners generate. Skip this if you're looking for continuous posture monitoring across hundreds of buckets or need compliance reporting; this is a point-in-time discovery tool, not a CSPM replacement.
Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline
Teams building AWS infrastructure from scratch or remediating compliance debt will move fastest with Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline because it bakes CIS benchmark controls directly into code, eliminating the manual config work that slows down CSPM adoption. The module covers 45+ security baselines across IAM, logging, and encryption, meaning you get NIST Govern and Protect controls in one pass instead of bolt-on tool sprawl. Skip this if your AWS estate is already mature and heavily customized; the module assumes you're starting relatively clean and will need adjustment work in legacy environments.
A Burp Suite extension that uses Shodan to discover cloud buckets and tests them for publicly accessible vulnerabilities through passive scanning.
A Terraform module that establishes security baseline configurations for AWS accounts based on CIS benchmarks and AWS security best practices.
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Common questions about comparing Burp Anonymous Cloud vs Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline for your cloud security posture management needs.
Burp Anonymous Cloud: A Burp Suite extension that uses Shodan to discover cloud buckets and tests them for publicly accessible vulnerabilities through passive scanning..
Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline: A Terraform module that establishes security baseline configurations for AWS accounts based on CIS benchmarks and AWS security best practices..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Burp Anonymous Cloud and Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover S3. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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