BunkerWeb vs Safing Portmaster

BunkerWeb

BunkerWeb

BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integration and user-friendly customization options.

Next-Generation Firewalls
 Open Source
Safing Portmaster

Safing Portmaster

An open-source application firewall that monitors and controls network traffic with custom filtering rules and real-time visibility into application connections.

Next-Generation Firewalls
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
BunkerWeb
Safing Portmaster
Pricing Model
Free
Free
Category
Next-Generation Firewalls
Next-Generation Firewalls
Verified Vendor
Open Source
GitHub Stars
9,032
Last Commit
Aug 2025
Use Cases & Capabilities
Kubernetes
Docker
Linux
Security
WAF
Web Application Firewall
Privacy
Traffic Analysis
Real Time Monitoring
Network Security
Firewall
Open Source
Core Features

Community
Community Votes
1
2
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between BunkerWeb vs Safing Portmaster?

BunkerWeb, Safing Portmaster are all Next-Generation Firewalls solutions. BunkerWeb BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integrat. Safing Portmaster An open-source application firewall that monitors and controls network traffic with custom filtering. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: BunkerWeb vs Safing Portmaster?

The choice between BunkerWeb vs Safing Portmaster depends on your specific requirements. BunkerWeb is free to use, while Safing Portmaster is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between BunkerWeb vs Safing Portmaster?

BunkerWeb is Free, Safing Portmaster is Free. BunkerWeb offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Safing Portmaster offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is BunkerWeb a good alternative to Safing Portmaster?

Yes, BunkerWeb can be considered as an alternative to Safing Portmaster for Next-Generation Firewalls needs. Both tools offer Next-Generation Firewalls capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can BunkerWeb and Safing Portmaster be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, BunkerWeb and Safing Portmaster might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Next-Generation Firewalls tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

