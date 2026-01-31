Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to scale vulnerability discovery beyond internal resources should use Bugcrowd Platform for its managed crowdsourced model and triage service, which compress time-to-remediation on externally reported flaws. The platform's CrowdMatch AI researcher matching and Security Knowledge Graph directly address the ID.RA Risk Assessment function by systematizing how organizations understand their attack surface and prioritize findings. Skip this if your organization lacks the staffing or budget to manage an active program; Bugcrowd requires program owners to set scope, review submissions, and drive remediation, not just point and consume findings.

Bugcrowd Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP)

Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need someone else to triage and validate researcher submissions should pick Bugcrowd VDP to stop burning internal cycles on noise. The managed triage service handles prioritization and CVE assignment, cutting your team's intake workload by 60 percent on average, and compliance mapping to HIPAA, SOX, DORA, and NIS2 means you'll pass audits without separate remediation documentation. Skip this if your organization has spare security staff to build and staff a disclosure program yourself, or if you're still in the startup phase deciding whether inbound reports justify the cost.