Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to scale vulnerability discovery beyond internal resources should use Bugcrowd Platform for its managed crowdsourced model and triage service, which compress time-to-remediation on externally reported flaws. The platform's CrowdMatch AI researcher matching and Security Knowledge Graph directly address the ID.RA Risk Assessment function by systematizing how organizations understand their attack surface and prioritize findings. Skip this if your organization lacks the staffing or budget to manage an active program; Bugcrowd requires program owners to set scope, review submissions, and drive remediation, not just point and consume findings.

Comolho Crowdsourced Security

Mid-market and enterprise security teams looking to scale penetration testing without ballooning headcount should use Comolho Crowdsourced Security; you get access to a vetted researcher pool for on-demand VAPT and red teaming without the fixed cost of a full internal team. The platform's researcher credential verification and reputation tracking system address the quality control problem that kills most crowdsourced security programs. Skip this if your organization needs continuous managed detection or if you want a single vendor handling both vulnerability assessment and incident response; Comolho is built for episodic testing campaigns, not ongoing security operations.