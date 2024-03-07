Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
brutesubs is a free external attack surface management tool. Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams with limited budgets who need to map subdomain inventory across multiple internal projects will appreciate brutesubs for its parallelized approach; running five bruteforcing tools simultaneously through Docker Compose cuts discovery time versus serial execution, and the free model eliminates licensing friction for teams already resource-constrained. The 258 GitHub stars and active community wordlists mean you're getting battle-tested configurations rather than a one-off script. Skip this if you need passive DNS integration or a managed dashboard; brutesubs is a CLI orchestrator that assumes you're comfortable containerizing and running jobs on your own infrastructure.
An automation framework that runs multiple open-source subdomain bruteforcing tools in parallel using Docker Compose and custom wordlists.
EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets.
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Common questions about comparing brutesubs vs Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
brutesubs: An automation framework that runs multiple open-source subdomain bruteforcing tools in parallel using Docker Compose and custom wordlists..
Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management: EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets. Core capabilities include Continuous automated asset discovery, Shadow IT and forgotten subdomain detection, Unmanaged cloud resource identification..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
brutesubs and Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: brutesubs is Free while Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management is Commercial, brutesubs is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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