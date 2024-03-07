Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
brutesubs is a free external attack surface management tool. Cylana EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cylana. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Security teams with limited budgets who need to map subdomain inventory across multiple internal projects will appreciate brutesubs for its parallelized approach; running five bruteforcing tools simultaneously through Docker Compose cuts discovery time versus serial execution, and the free model eliminates licensing friction for teams already resource-constrained. The 258 GitHub stars and active community wordlists mean you're getting battle-tested configurations rather than a one-off script. Skip this if you need passive DNS integration or a managed dashboard; brutesubs is a CLI orchestrator that assumes you're comfortable containerizing and running jobs on your own infrastructure.
An automation framework that runs multiple open-source subdomain bruteforcing tools in parallel using Docker Compose and custom wordlists.
AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing brutesubs vs Cylana EASM for your external attack surface management needs.
brutesubs: An automation framework that runs multiple open-source subdomain bruteforcing tools in parallel using Docker Compose and custom wordlists..
Cylana EASM: AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring. built by Cylana. Core capabilities include Domain discovery and tracking, Subdomain discovery and tracking, AI-powered digital asset analysis..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
brutesubs is open-source with 258 GitHub stars. Cylana EASM is developed by Cylana. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
brutesubs and Cylana EASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration, Reconnaissance. Key differences: brutesubs is Free while Cylana EASM is Commercial, brutesubs is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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