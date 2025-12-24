Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bright Sec Bright STAR is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Bright Security. Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Indusface. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs at scale need Bright Sec Bright STAR for shadow API discovery and function-level vulnerability detection that catches what static tools miss before code hits production. The platform maps undocumented endpoints automatically and validates exploits in real time, cutting the noise that kills remediation workflows. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly monolithic on-prem or you need manual penetration testing; Bright STAR assumes modern CI/CD and cloud-native API architectures.
Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner
Startups and mid-market teams that need to catch real web vulnerabilities without burning out on false positives should run Indusface WAS in their CI/CD pipelines. The zero false positive guarantee backed by human verification means your developers won't tune out scanner alerts, and the AI-powered zero-day detection handles threats OWASP Top 10 scanning alone will miss. Skip this if you need a platform that also handles API security, cloud infrastructure assessment, or code analysis; Indusface is deliberately focused on runtime web application scanning.
AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, and API security testing
AI-powered DAST scanner for web app vulnerability detection with zero false positives
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Common questions about comparing Bright Sec Bright STAR vs Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Bright Sec Bright STAR: AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, and API security testing. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven code and entrypoint discovery, Function-level dynamic vulnerability detection, Automated remediation with validation loop..
Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner: AI-powered DAST scanner for web app vulnerability detection with zero false positives. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 and SANS 25 vulnerability detection, Zero-day vulnerability detection using AI and threat intelligence, Zero false positive guarantee through AI and human verification..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bright Sec Bright STAR differentiates with AI-driven code and entrypoint discovery, Function-level dynamic vulnerability detection, Automated remediation with validation loop. Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner differentiates with OWASP Top 10 and SANS 25 vulnerability detection, Zero-day vulnerability detection using AI and threat intelligence, Zero false positive guarantee through AI and human verification.
Bright Sec Bright STAR is developed by Bright Security. Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner is developed by Indusface. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bright Sec Bright STAR integrates with GitHub, GitLab. Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner integrates with CI/CD pipelines, SIEM platforms. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Bright Sec Bright STAR and Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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