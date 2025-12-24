Bright Sec Bright STAR: AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, and API security testing. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven code and entrypoint discovery, Function-level dynamic vulnerability detection, Automated remediation with validation loop..

Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner: AI-powered DAST scanner for web app vulnerability detection with zero false positives. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 and SANS 25 vulnerability detection, Zero-day vulnerability detection using AI and threat intelligence, Zero false positive guarantee through AI and human verification..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.