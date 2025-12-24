Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bright Sec Bright STAR is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Bright Security. Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Bright Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs at scale need Bright Sec Bright STAR for shadow API discovery and function-level vulnerability detection that catches what static tools miss before code hits production. The platform maps undocumented endpoints automatically and validates exploits in real time, cutting the noise that kills remediation workflows. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly monolithic on-prem or you need manual penetration testing; Bright STAR assumes modern CI/CD and cloud-native API architectures.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing
Mid-market and enterprise development teams need DAST that actually finds business logic flaws and API vulnerabilities without drowning in false positives, and Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing delivers both; its sub-3% false positive rate and dedicated detection for shadow APIs and LLM prompt injection mean your teams spend time fixing real issues instead of tuning rules. The platform's pull request automation and CI/CD integration also close the gap between findings and remediation that NIST ID.RA risk assessment requires. Skip this if your organization runs primarily monolithic applications on legacy infrastructure or needs on-premises deployment; Bright's strength is in modern API-first architectures.
AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, and API security testing
Enterprise DAST platform for web apps, APIs, business logic, and LLM security
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Common questions about comparing Bright Sec Bright STAR vs Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Bright Sec Bright STAR: AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, and API security testing. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven code and entrypoint discovery, Function-level dynamic vulnerability detection, Automated remediation with validation loop..
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing: Enterprise DAST platform for web apps, APIs, business logic, and LLM security. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10, API Top 10, and LLM Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Less than 3% false positive rate, Automated remediation with validation loops..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration, attack surface mapping. Bright Sec Bright STAR differentiates with AI-driven code and entrypoint discovery, Function-level dynamic vulnerability detection, Automated remediation with validation loop. Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing differentiates with OWASP Top 10, API Top 10, and LLM Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Less than 3% false positive rate, Automated remediation with validation loops.
Bright Sec Bright STAR is developed by Bright Security. Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing is developed by Bright Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bright Sec Bright STAR integrates with GitHub, GitLab. Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing integrates with GitHub Copilot, Jira, GitHub, GitLab. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Bright Sec Bright STAR and Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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