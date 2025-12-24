Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bright Sec Bright STAR is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Bright Security. Bright Security Bright STAR is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Bright Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs at scale need Bright Sec Bright STAR for shadow API discovery and function-level vulnerability detection that catches what static tools miss before code hits production. The platform maps undocumented endpoints automatically and validates exploits in real time, cutting the noise that kills remediation workflows. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly monolithic on-prem or you need manual penetration testing; Bright STAR assumes modern CI/CD and cloud-native API architectures.
Development teams shipping APIs at scale should pick Bright Security Bright STAR for its automated shadow API discovery and AI-generated code fixes; most DAST tools find vulnerabilities and stop, but Bright STAR closes the loop by validating fixes without manual remediation work. The function-level vulnerability analysis and native GitHub/GitLab pull request automation mean security findings land directly in developer workflows instead of getting lost in scanning reports. Skip this if your priority is compliance reporting or if you're still operating monolithic applications where API-first testing doesn't map to your architecture.
AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, and API security testing
AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, API security with auto-remediation
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Common questions about comparing Bright Sec Bright STAR vs Bright Security Bright STAR for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Bright Sec Bright STAR: AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, and API security testing. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven code and entrypoint discovery, Function-level dynamic vulnerability detection, Automated remediation with validation loop..
Bright Security Bright STAR: AI-powered AppSec platform for DAST, IAST, API security with auto-remediation. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), API security testing and discovery..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in pull request automation for github and gitlab, ci/cd pipeline integration. Bright Sec Bright STAR differentiates with AI-driven code and entrypoint discovery, Function-level dynamic vulnerability detection, Automated remediation with validation loop. Bright Security Bright STAR differentiates with Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), API security testing and discovery.
Bright Sec Bright STAR is developed by Bright Security. Bright Security Bright STAR is developed by Bright Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bright Sec Bright STAR integrates with GitHub, GitLab. Bright Security Bright STAR integrates with GitHub, GitLab. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Bright Sec Bright STAR and Bright Security Bright STAR serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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