BPF+: Exploiting Global Data-flow Optimization in a Generalized Packet Filter Architecture: BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications..

Defensia: Open-source Linux security agent with real-time dashboard: SSH, WAF, and CVE scanning. built by Defensia. Core capabilities include Compliance Reports, Security Score, IP Reputation..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.