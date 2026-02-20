Boxphish: Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for orgs. built by Boxphish. Core capabilities include Real-world phishing simulation with ready-made and custom email templates, Educational landing pages or 404-error pages for employees who click simulated phishing links, Automated video-based training learning journeys with post-video quizzes..

CyberSentriq Employee Phishing Training: Cloud-based phishing simulation platform for employee security training. built by CyberSentriq. Core capabilities include Automated phishing campaign delivery, Configurable phishing email templates, Role-based and targeted phishing simulations..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.