Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Boxphish is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Boxphish. CyberSentriq Employee Phishing Training is a commercial phishing simulation tool by CyberSentriq. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Security teams at startups and mid-market companies need phishing simulations that actually change behavior, not just compliance theater, and Boxphish delivers this through department-level risk reporting that lets you target training where it matters most. The platform includes NCSC-aligned content and automated learning journeys with post-quiz validation, which means you're not just running campaigns but measuring retention. Skip this if your organization requires deep integration with your existing security stack beyond Microsoft and Google; Boxphish prioritizes simulation and awareness training over detection and incident response, leaving you to own the handoff to your SIEM. Startups and SMBs with lean security teams should pick CyberSentriq Employee Phishing Training because it automates the entire phishing simulation workflow,campaign design, delivery, and remedial training,without requiring dedicated security staff to manage it. The platform's role-based targeting and real-time interactive feedback directly address NIST PR.AT awareness requirements while multi-tenant management makes it practical for MSPs serving multiple clients from a single console. Skip this if you need advanced threat intelligence integration or custom API workflows; CyberSentriq's strength is simplicity over extensibility.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and mid-market companies need phishing simulations that actually change behavior, not just compliance theater, and Boxphish delivers this through department-level risk reporting that lets you target training where it matters most. The platform includes NCSC-aligned content and automated learning journeys with post-quiz validation, which means you're not just running campaigns but measuring retention. Skip this if your organization requires deep integration with your existing security stack beyond Microsoft and Google; Boxphish prioritizes simulation and awareness training over detection and incident response, leaving you to own the handoff to your SIEM.
CyberSentriq Employee Phishing Training
Startups and SMBs with lean security teams should pick CyberSentriq Employee Phishing Training because it automates the entire phishing simulation workflow,campaign design, delivery, and remedial training,without requiring dedicated security staff to manage it. The platform's role-based targeting and real-time interactive feedback directly address NIST PR.AT awareness requirements while multi-tenant management makes it practical for MSPs serving multiple clients from a single console. Skip this if you need advanced threat intelligence integration or custom API workflows; CyberSentriq's strength is simplicity over extensibility.
Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for orgs.
Cloud-based phishing simulation platform for employee security training
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Common questions about comparing Boxphish vs CyberSentriq Employee Phishing Training for your phishing simulation needs.
Boxphish: Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for orgs. built by Boxphish. Core capabilities include Real-world phishing simulation with ready-made and custom email templates, Educational landing pages or 404-error pages for employees who click simulated phishing links, Automated video-based training learning journeys with post-video quizzes..
CyberSentriq Employee Phishing Training: Cloud-based phishing simulation platform for employee security training. built by CyberSentriq. Core capabilities include Automated phishing campaign delivery, Configurable phishing email templates, Role-based and targeted phishing simulations..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Boxphish differentiates with Real-world phishing simulation with ready-made and custom email templates, Educational landing pages or 404-error pages for employees who click simulated phishing links, Automated video-based training learning journeys with post-video quizzes. CyberSentriq Employee Phishing Training differentiates with Automated phishing campaign delivery, Configurable phishing email templates, Role-based and targeted phishing simulations.
Boxphish is developed by Boxphish. CyberSentriq Employee Phishing Training is developed by CyberSentriq. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Boxphish integrates with Google, Microsoft Office 365. CyberSentriq Employee Phishing Training integrates with Microsoft 365, Azure Blob, Entra ID. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Boxphish and CyberSentriq Employee Phishing Training serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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