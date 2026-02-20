Bosch AIShield Guardian: Real-time security platform for deployed AI/ML models and LLM applications. built by Bosch AIShield. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include ML Firewall with real-time intrusion detection against adversarial attacks, data poisoning, and model extraction, GenAI Guardrails with 75+ configurable policies for prompt injection, jailbreak, and sensitive data protection, PII anonymization and dynamic redaction of confidential data..

CYBRET AI: Autonomous security R&D lab building AI systems for threat detection & response. built by CYBRET AI. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Real-time security knowledge graphs unifying identities, assets, logs, and threat signals, Contextual threat detection using relationship modeling across environments, Attack-path reconstruction and analysis..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.