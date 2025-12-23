Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Boman.ai Boman is a commercial application security posture management tool by Boman.ai. CodeLock is a commercial application security posture management tool by CodeLock. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB security teams that need to consolidate scanning results across multiple tools without hiring a security analyst will find real value in Boman.ai Boman's AI-driven triage and remediation guidance. The platform covers PR.PS and ID.RA functions, meaning it handles both vulnerability discovery and the analytics work that usually requires manual effort. Skip this if you're a large enterprise with mature DevSecOps practices already embedded in CI/CD pipelines; Boman's strength is reducing noise for teams with limited staffing, not replacing an established scanning infrastructure.
Government contractors and SMBs chasing NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance will find CodeLock cuts months off audit prep by embedding the actual framework requirements into the development workflow instead of bolting compliance on afterward. The tool maps directly to all SSDF practices and handles self-attestation documentation for federal software procurement, which matters because most teams waste cycles manually cross-referencing requirements to their processes. Skip this if your priority is runtime vulnerability detection or you need pan-platform CSPM coverage; CodeLock is narrowly built for the compliance-as-process crowd, not the threat hunters.
AI-powered application security platform with automated scanning and analytics
DevSecOps platform for NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance & secure dev.
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Common questions about comparing Boman.ai Boman vs CodeLock for your application security posture management needs.
Boman.ai Boman: AI-powered application security platform with automated scanning and analytics. built by Boman.ai. Core capabilities include Automated security scanning, Unified dashboard for security findings, AI/ML powered vulnerability analytics..
CodeLock: DevSecOps platform for NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance & secure dev. built by CodeLock. Core capabilities include NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance management, Secure software development lifecycle support, Compliance gap analysis support..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Boman.ai Boman differentiates with Automated security scanning, Unified dashboard for security findings, AI/ML powered vulnerability analytics. CodeLock differentiates with NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance management, Secure software development lifecycle support, Compliance gap analysis support.
Boman.ai Boman is developed by Boman.ai. CodeLock is developed by CodeLock. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Boman.ai Boman and CodeLock serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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