Startup and SMB security teams that need to consolidate scanning results across multiple tools without hiring a security analyst will find real value in Boman.ai Boman's AI-driven triage and remediation guidance. The platform covers PR.PS and ID.RA functions, meaning it handles both vulnerability discovery and the analytics work that usually requires manual effort. Skip this if you're a large enterprise with mature DevSecOps practices already embedded in CI/CD pipelines; Boman's strength is reducing noise for teams with limited staffing, not replacing an established scanning infrastructure.

CodeLock

Government contractors and SMBs chasing NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance will find CodeLock cuts months off audit prep by embedding the actual framework requirements into the development workflow instead of bolting compliance on afterward. The tool maps directly to all SSDF practices and handles self-attestation documentation for federal software procurement, which matters because most teams waste cycles manually cross-referencing requirements to their processes. Skip this if your priority is runtime vulnerability detection or you need pan-platform CSPM coverage; CodeLock is narrowly built for the compliance-as-process crowd, not the threat hunters.