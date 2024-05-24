BloodHound vs Stratus Red Team

Choosing between BloodHound and Stratus Red Team for your offensive security needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

BloodHound: BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.

Stratus Red Team: A cloud-focused attack simulation framework that provides granular, self-contained offensive techniques mapped to MITRE ATT&CK for red team exercises.