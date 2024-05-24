BloodHound vs SSH MITM v2.3-dev

Choosing between BloodHound and SSH MITM v2.3-dev for your offensive security needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

BloodHound: BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.

SSH MITM v2.3-dev: A penetration testing tool that intercepts SSH connections by patching OpenSSH source code to act as a proxy and log plaintext passwords and sessions.