BloodHound vs rsatool

BloodHound: BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.

rsatool: A Python utility that calculates RSA cryptographic parameters and generates OpenSSL-compatible private keys from prime numbers or modulus/exponent pairs.