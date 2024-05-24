BloodHound vs Practical Guide to NTLM Relaying in 2017

Choosing between BloodHound and Practical Guide to NTLM Relaying in 2017 for your offensive security needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

BloodHound: BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.

Practical Guide to NTLM Relaying in 2017: A practical guide on NTLM relaying for Active Directory attacks.