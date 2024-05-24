BloodHound vs Lambda-Proxy

Choosing between BloodHound and Lambda-Proxy for your offensive security needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

BloodHound: BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.

Lambda-Proxy: Lambda-Proxy is a utility that enables SQL injection testing of AWS Lambda functions by converting SQLMap HTTP attacks into Lambda invoke calls through a local proxy.